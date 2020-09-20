Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON — Residents in Cabell County have three opportunities to be tested for the novel coronavirus this week.
Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church in Salt Rock; and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Cabell County EMS Station No. 7 in Milton.
The testing is open to all residents in Cabell County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. People should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis. Flu shots will be available at the Milton site Friday.