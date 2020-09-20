Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON — Residents in Cabell County have three opportunities to be tested for the novel coronavirus this week.

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church in Salt Rock; and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Cabell County EMS Station No. 7 in Milton.

The testing is open to all residents in Cabell County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. People should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis. Flu shots will be available at the Milton site Friday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.