HUNTINGTON — A health and wellness outreach event providing health care to the area’s under-served population will take place Saturday in Huntington.
Organized by Huntington’s Quick Response Team, the event will offer HIV testing, Naloxone training and flu vaccinations at no cost. The QRT team said with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading, it has become even more important to serve those who do not have regular access to health screenings.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the First Church of the Nazarene parking lot, located at 321 30th St. in Huntington.
The primary focus will be given to the homeless population and those with substance use disorder, but everyone is welcome.