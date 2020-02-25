HUNTINGTON — Marshall Surgery is offering free hernia screenings from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at its office on the second floor in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.
Hernias develop in the abdominal, groin and chest area and do not go away on their own. Symptoms range from a bulge, swelling, sense of feeling full to heartburn, indigestion and difficulty swallowing. The most common types of hernias are inguinal or femoral hernias, which are caused by weakened muscles in the abdominal and groin area. Anyone can develop them; specific risk factors include being male, family history, chronic cough or constipation, weight lifting and pregnancy.
Surgeons participating in the screenings include Farzad Amiri, M.D., and Shawna Grimm, D.O. Both are experienced surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive robotic surgery.
Interested participants are advised to call and make a reservation for a screening. Refreshments will also be provided.
To make a reservation or for more information, call Marshall Surgery at 304-691-1200.