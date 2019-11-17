HUNTINGTON — Marshall Surgery is offering free hernia screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at its office in the Marshall University Medical Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.
Hernias develop in the abdominal, groin and chest areas and do not go away on their own. Symptoms range from a bulge, swelling, sense of feeling full to heartburn, indigestion and difficulty swallowing.
The department’s goal for the event is to help individuals overcome what is causing their pain regardless of whether it is a hernia and find treatment, according to Dr. David A. Denning.
Interested participants are advised to call 304-691-1200 and make a reservation for a screening. Information on treatment options and prevention, as well as refreshments, will be provided.