ASHLAND — Ashland and Boyd County residents in need can sign up for a free smoke alarm installation from the American Red Cross Tri-State Chapter and the Ashland Fire Department on Saturday, May 14, as part of a national Sound the Alarm event to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country, according to a news release.
As part of the campaign in Boyd County, the Red Cross and local partners have installed more than 1,200 free smoke alarms and made nearly 450 households safer.
“Our goal is to save lives,” said Amber Whitley, executive director of the Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Last year the Red Cross assisted 14 families that experienced a home fire and provided assistance to 53 Boyd County residents. That’s why we want to make sure everyone has working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”
Residents who would like a free smoke alarm installation can visit SoundTheAlarm.org to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, or at a later date. During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers and members of the fire department will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.
“Most people don’t realize they only have two minutes to escape a home fire — and that smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years,” Whitley said. “Taking action with this knowledge can be the difference between survival and tragedy.”
Event volunteers are needed to install over 300 smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families in Boyd County. Register at SoundTheAlarm.org or https://rdcrss.org/37De7ID. No prior experience is needed; training will be provided.
All services are free and available for people in need. The effort in Boyd County is made possible because of donations from regional partners American Electric Power Foundation, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Camp Landing, Marathon, General Mills Foundation, Toyota, State Farm, Scioto Foundation and King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
