SOUTH POINT, Ohio — As the Medicare open enrollment period approaches, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment are encouraging those on Medicare to review their prescription drug and health insurance options and select a plan that fits their needs and budget.
The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program will visit Lawrence County to hold a Medicare Check-Up Day on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Briggs Library Southern Branch at 317 Solida Road in South Point. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Counseling is by appointment only. Call 1-800-582-7277, ext. 250 to schedule.
Open Enrollment for the 2020 plan year started Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.