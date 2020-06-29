Free memory screenings to be offered digitally
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting July 8.
Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. The free program is open to everyone — there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.
Memory screenings are noninvasive and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. They take approximately 10-15 minutes and are confidential. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.
Call AFA at 866-232-8484 to schedule an appointment. A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.