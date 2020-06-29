Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Free memory screenings to be offered digitally

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting July 8.

Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. The free program is open to everyone — there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

Memory screenings are noninvasive and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. They take approximately 10-15 minutes and are confidential. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

Call AFA at 866-232-8484 to schedule an appointment. A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.