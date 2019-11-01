HUNTINGTON — An exhibit titled "Thomas Handforth Prints – Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers" continues through Dec. 8, 2019, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
In connection with this exhibit, HMA Grant Writer Timothy Adkins will read from Thomas Handforth’s book “Faraway Meadow” during Saturday KidsArt at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. An art project in connection with this reading will follow. Saturday KidsArt, which is free to the public, is sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital.
HMA owns 100 prints by Handforth, all of which were gifts of the artist’s estate. The exhibition highlights a broad sampling of Handforth’s work that demonstrates his keen observational skills and mastery of printmaking.
For more information, visit. www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.