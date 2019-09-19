HUNTINGTON - The American Heart Association and UniCare will host free, public CPR training sessions in downtown Huntington starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Pullman Square.
The event is part of a nine-state, eight-week tour by the AHA and UniCare, which aims to train 250 people at each stop.
The training teaches hands-only CPR, which is simply pushing hard and fast in the center of a collapsed person's chest after calling 911.
Sessions are 30 minutes long and will begin at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
"With about 70% of cardiac arrests occurring at home, a person will likely be trying to save the life of someone they know and love if they're called on to perform hands-only CPR," said Sarah Bolyard, West Virginia executive director for the American Heart Association, in a release.
"The association urges the public to get trained because we need more lifesavers in our communities to be prepared to spring into action if they see a person suffer a cardiac emergency."
At the event, CPR will be taught to specific, familiar songs with fast tempos (100 to 120 beats per minute) that sync up to the number of compressions required with performing CPR, making it easy to remember in an emergency.
Training sessions will also include education on how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), the chance to test CPR techniques on a high-fidelity manikin that provides real-time feedback, and social media stations. Prizes including tote bags and T-shirts also will be given out.
For more information on the event and hands-only CPR, visit heart.org/handsonlycpr or facebook.com/AHACPR.