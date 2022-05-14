Volunteers help gather materials for disposal as the Better Business Bureau conducts a free e-cycle event in Huntington last year. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Marshall University parking lot located at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 16th Street in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Better Business Bureau is offering a free community shred and e-cycle event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the Marshall University parking lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 16th Street in Huntington.
Businesses and individuals can bring any documents that list personal or financial information to be commercially shredded onsite. E-cycling of electronics will also be available.
Items include cables, car batteries, cellphones, circuit boards, computers, fax machines, game systems, ink and toner cartridges, IT equipment, keyboards, laptops, mice, modems, phone systems, printers, speakers, UPS units, VCRs and more. No televisions are being accepted this year.
There is no charge for this event, which is being sponsored by Huntington Federal Savings Bank; however, monetary donations to the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund are encouraged to continue to provide the service.
For efficiency and safety, those dropping off items are being asked to remain in their vehicles.
For more information, visit bit.ly/OHWVSHRED or call the BBB office at 330-454-9401.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
