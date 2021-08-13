HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health will offer weekly Saturday sports medicine screening clinics, beginning Aug. 14, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Sports medicine physicians and staff provide free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advise on next steps. Treatment is not provided during the evaluation. Patients will be charged for any bracing or imaging services and readings.
The Marshall Sports Medicine Institute also offers walk-in availability from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clinics are open to athletes and active people of all ages. No appointment is necessary. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required.
