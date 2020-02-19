HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is assisting local residents during this year’s income tax season with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
The program serves low- to moderate-income families and individuals by helping them file their personal income taxes for free and take advantage of tax credits that are designed to lift families out of financial instability.
Last year, the local program prepared 25% of all VITA prepared returns in the state and clients saved over an estimated $750,000 in tax preparation fees.
Appointments for the service are required and can be made online or by phone. Free tax preparation is available every day but Sunday for those in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln or Mason counties.
To learn more about VITA, its income guidelines and documents needed, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment or call 844-WVCARES (982-2737).