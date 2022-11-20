Mike Johnson, of Barboursville, speaks with others at his table while spending time with his mother, Eleanor Strickland, of Barboursville, as the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach conducts a free Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Barboursville Senior Center.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offered a free community Thanksgiving dinner Saturday at the Barboursville Senior Center.
The menu included turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade rolls, green beans and desserts. All were invited to the meal.
Other agencies and organizations are also helping to ensure everyone gets a taste of turkey this week.
Huntington City Mission will host its first sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the community since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Previously, it passed meals out the window for anyone not staying at City Mission. Food will be served from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
The A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Turkey and ham will be given away in the parking lot of Rio Grande on 5th Avenue in Huntington at noon Tuesday. This is the second year for the giveaway hosted by J.P. Keshavarzian, owner of 1st Executive Construction in Hurricane, West Virginia. They will have 16- to 22-pound turkeys and 12-pound boneless hams available on a first-come, first-served basis.
West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant in West Huntington is closed for Thanksgiving Day, but will supply meals for friends and those in need of a place to enjoy the holiday meal. More information and updates will be shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
