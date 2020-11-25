HUNTINGTON — Those in need of a warm meal this Thanksgiving have a few options between Cabell and Wayne counties, including one restaurant that might not immediately come to mind when picturing a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant, located at 1360 Madison Ave. in Huntington, will provide a carry-out meal for anyone who shows up between 3 and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Restaurant staff members have hosted the free meal for the past five years, and owner Jose Valencia said it is a good event for community members who may not have anywhere else to go.
“Before this (event), I told friends I do nothing for Thanksgiving,” Valencia said. “Now we have it at the restaurant just to let anyone that wants to join … come for dinner, because maybe people don’t have anyone or any family they go to, so then they can come here.”
Even though it is a Mexican restaurant, Valencia said West Tenampa will have a traditional Thanksgiving spread, including turkey, stuffing, vegetables and more. He said the event started five years ago after a family friend, Tinia Creamer, asked Valencia what he and his staff do for Thanksgiving.
Valencia said Creamer invited him to her house for Thanksgiving, but the idea quickly changed into having the event at his restaurant so they could give back to the community.
“Just from the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate everybody’s business,” Valencia said. “And I do this because I love the community and I want to help the community. I don’t do this to benefit me. I just do this because I really enjoy doing it while I can.”
Creamer said Thanksgiving is the one time of year she is able to cook for Valencia instead of the other way around. She also said to her, Thanksgiving is about community, and that is why she and restaurant staff chose to provide free food and continue to do so each year.
“I think Thanksgiving is meant to be spent in a community way, and that’s really what the holiday comes from,” Creamer said. “Some people will say that Thanksgiving is meant to be spent with family, but that’s not all it is. And an event like this gives you such a different perspective, seeing how many different walks of life for people who do come in.”
Valencia said employees will continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, and that is why he is not allowing dine-in options on Thanksgiving Day. But those who want a meal can enter through one door, tell staff members what they would like from the spread, and then leave through another door.
The Huntington City Mission will also give out free meals on Thanksgiving Day to those in need who show up between 1 and 3 p.m. The 26th Street Baptist Church will provide meals starting at 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at 2510 10th Ave. The New Life Outreach Church in Fort Gay will provide free meals to community members from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and the First Steps Wellness and Recovery Center will have meals available from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
The City Mission will have carry-out options for community members, but New Life Outreach Church is providing carry-out and dine-in options for visitors.