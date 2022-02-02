FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — French Creek Freddie wasted no time Wednesday letting a crowd of more than 250 know they can expect another six weeks of wintry weather.
The rodent’s prediction was as clear and brisk as the skies above the snow-covered Upshur County hills surrounding the West Virginia Wildlife Center, the scene of the Groundhog Day event.
An instant after Fish and Wildlife technician Mark Biller opened the door to Freddie’s pen at 10 a.m., the groundhog bolted through the opening, raced to the front of the enclosure surrounding it, and streaked back and forth on the straw-covered grass before retreating to the shadows behind his shelter.
Within a few seconds, Trevor Moore, wildlife biologist with the center, made the call.
“It looks to me like Freddie’s seen his shadow,” Moore said. “Unfortunately, that means six more weeks of winter.”
Freddie’s prediction aligned with that of his better-known colleague to the north, Punxsutawney Phil, who also was deemed to have seen his shadow Wednesday in Pennsylvania.
But, as Moore observed during a program preceding the groundhog’s appearance, Freddie’s predictions have proven to be accurate only about 40% of the time over the years.
The pre-prognostication program featured a performance by the French Creek Elementary School Choir, whose repertoire included a rendition of “Got the Groundhog Blues,” and a groundhog trivia session led by Moore.
Moore traced the roots of America’s Groundhog Day tradition to the early February Candlemas Day observance in Germany, during which an extension of wintry weather was signaled by a badger seeing its shadow. After early German settlers arrived in Pennsylvania, where badgers could not be found, the tradition endured by substituting the perceived reactions to the early February sun by the more-abundant groundhogs.
Full-grown groundhogs generally weigh between 12 and 15 pounds and can eat up to 2 pounds of vegetation per day, Moore said. When he asked students in the crowd what type of animal groundhogs are, seeking responses like mammals or rodents, the first youthful reply was “tasty,” which drew laughs.
Groundhogs are one of the animal kingdom’s true hibernators, according to Moore. “Their body temperature drops to about 40 degrees, and their heart rate slows down into the teens and single digits.” But when warm weather arrives, they are more active than many people realize.
“They can climb trees and swim,” Moore said, and when digging burrows, can move up to 700 pounds of dirt.
Moore took a moment to observe the Feb. 1 death of Milltown Mel, the groundhog at the center of one of New Jersey’s biggest Groundhog Day events.
“Making weather predictions can be a very stressful occupation,” Moore said.
While French Creek Freddie is tasked with but one weather forecast per year, the West Virginia Wildlife Center staff operates a cooperative observation site that produces daily reports for the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.
Wednesday marked the 45th Groundhog Day appearance by the various incarnations of French Creek Freddie at the West Virginia Wildlife Center, previously known as the French Creek Game Farm.