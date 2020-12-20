PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The sweet smell of fresh strawberries greeted visitors at McDonald’s Farm Fresh Produce in Proctorville on Saturday.
The strawberries, which owners of the produce stand traveled to Florida to pick and bring back to the Tri-State, were available in single containers or by the flat, and people waited in line in their vehicles to purchase the fresh fruit.
The produce stand also offers apples, oranges, tangerines, tomatoes, beans, potatoes, sweet onions, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, cucumber pickles, regular-size cucumbers and fresh cilantro. The items will be available again from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, or until they sell out.