HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Week of Welcome officially kicked off Monday.
Like many events in 2020, the annual celebration of freshman students’ arrival on campus had to be scaled down and otherwise tweaked for safety to guard against the coronavirus.
Week of Welcome, or WOW, is an effort to welcome, educate and socialize freshmen to campus, while informing them on topics such as academic expectations, personnel, resources and traditions.
Many WOW activities are being offered virtually; however, students were able to get hands-on with others, such as make-and-take crafts, tie dye, and the always-popular Build-A-Bison stuffed animal creation station.
More information on the courses and schedule of events is available online at www.marshall.edu/wow/.