HUNTINGTON — Visitors at Ritter Park earlier this week were treated to the sweet sounds of a group of friends playing their favorite tunes.
The group, whose members varied in age and played a variety of brass instruments, set up around the fountain in the Huntington park, playing for passersby in the cooler evening temperatures.
Many of the members also perform as part of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, which has been in existence in various forms since the 1930s. While the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the orchestra’s planned performances, it typically presents six classical and three pops performances each year.