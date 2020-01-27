CHARLESTON — The city of Huntington and Cabell County inched closer to trial Monday as attorneys in an opioid lawsuit blaming several drug firms for fueling the opioid epidemic in local West Virginia communities met in Charleston for the first time in three years in hopes of setting a trial date.
The two local governments were among the first to file the cases against drug firms alleging neglect, but after the number of cases made with similar claims ballooned into more than 2,500 cases nationally, the cases were sent to Cleveland-based Judge Dan Polster, who was charged with sorting out pre-trial issues before sending the cases back to their home districts for trial.
While the cases were sent back to West Virginia earlier this month by Polster after he said he felt the cases were close to being ready for trial, the attorneys said at a hearing Monday they remain far apart on how they view the future of the case.
The lawsuits argue the Big Three defendants — AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., McKesson and Cardinal Health — breached their duty to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates coming into the states over the past several years — a duty the lawsuits claim companies have under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
From 2006 to 2014, 1.1 billion pain pills were supplied to West Virginia, with 261 million coming from Cardinal Health, 172 million from McKesson and 169 million from AmerisourceBergen. Cabell County received about 81 million of those.
As the number of pills sent to the state decreased over the years, those who developed drug dependency issues turned to illicit street drugs, like heroin.
The lawsuit seeks payment to help remedy the problems drug dependency allegedly has caused in the area.
Upon receiving the case back from Polster, District Judge David A. Faber said he was told it was almost ready to go to trial, and he summoned the cases’ attorneys back to Charleston for Monday’s hearing.
Among issues discussed, the sides argued when a trial should take place; whether it should be decided by a judge or jury; how long evidence exchange should take; and whether Polster’s previous ruling’s are binding now the case is back in West Virginia.
It was expected a trial date would be set Monday, but the decision was delayed until March to give sides time to make written arguments.
Cabell County’s attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. said he was ready for a trial to start in March. The plaintiffs requested a bench trial, which means a judge would be the decider, and that the trial would take place over the next year, taking up one week of each month with different focus each week.
However, the defense argued they were nowhere near being ready for trial and refused to waive their right to a jury trial. They said they had not received much evidence from the plaintiffs in the case and requested 18 months for evidence exchange.
McKesson attorney Mark Lynch said the drug companies needed time for large discovery exchange because the blame, if any, lies with several entities, not just the three on trial.
“There are a lot of entities that share responsibility, and we need time to build that story,” he said.
Farrell said he could finish getting the evidence to the defense in 30 days.
The defense said there was no “universe in which he could produce those documents in 30 days,” but Farrell said his staff had been working long hours at the courthouse to digitize documents to turn them over to the other side.
Attorney Charles “Rusty” Webb, who represents the city of Huntington, said the case is ready to go.
“If he says we can do it (in 30 days), we can do it,” he said.
“This is a delay in justice,” Farrell said of the defense’s request, to which Lynch responded the defense wasn’t looking for “delay for the sake of delay.”
The defense argued the evidence exchange while under Polster’s watch was “one sided” and the drug firms had received barely anything they needed in regard to the local case and questioned whether Polster’s rulings would even be binding in the West Virginia court, essentially wanting time to repeat motions for Faber to decide instead.
Farrell said the case could last forever if the judge let it, adding nothing new had been stated at Monday’s hearing that hadn’t been said before.
“There’s always going to be a reason a case isn’t ready for trial,” he said.
Farrell also argued Faber could overrule the defense and order there be a bench trial after the defense refused to waive their right to a jury trial.
Faber asked the parties to submit briefs on their respective stances about the trial date and the jury vs. judge issue within 10 days. He also requested the sides submit a “case management” order within two weeks to help determine how it will move forward.
The judge also set a return date for March 1, at which time he said he would set a trial date. Faber added the trial date would be set “nowhere near” 18 months away like the defense requested.
By the end of the hearing, Faber noted his disappointment that Monday’s hearing had not gotten them closer to trial.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams attended Monday’s hearing, alongside Cabell County Administrator Beth Thompson and county commissioner Kelli Sobonya.
Williams said he didn’t care whether it was a jury or bench trial; he just wants the facts to get out there. The defense even took note of the raging opioid epidemic at Monday’s hearing, he said, which is a step toward.
“They already stated the problem is much worse here (than the Ohio cases),” he said. “So it’s been stipulated on the record.”
The three companies settled last fall with Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio for $215 million in the final hour before the first trial was set to begin.
Webb said he felt Monday’s hearing was promising for the plaintiffs and showed the judge also wants the case to move forward quickly.