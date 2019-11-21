BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Village Council this week agreed to allocate funds for fuel costs and approved a bonus for city employees.
A revision of the general fund 2019-20 budget has divvied up money to be used for vehicular fuel costs. The amount of dollars supporting fuel costs will remain the same, but will now be separated and organized by department. A tracking system will prevent misuse of the system by identifying the employee and the vehicle acquiring fuel, according to Jon Blatt, Barboursville’s finance director.
A motion to provide city employees with an employee pay supplement, or Christmas bonus, of $150 was approved as well at the council’s Tuesday meeting.
In other business, a retirement payout for accrued time off in regard to two recently retired city employees was approved in the amount of $17,405.
Another order of business not included on the agenda was that of a pending two-year work order to mend a sidewalk drainage problem in the village. According to Mayor Chris Tatum, raising the sidewalk would alleviate drainage issues. The work was postponed due to potential inclement weather, according to Danny Porter, Public Works director.
Also discussed at the meeting:
- According to Councilman Patrick Wagoner, the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department raised $3,094 in a recent boot drive. “I just wanted to remind citizens … that this is not for our benefit at all at the fire department,” Wagoner said. “We use all these funds to provide for multiple families — easily a dozen families — with kids, provide food and presents and everything they need for Christmas.”
- The assembly of the village’s Christmas lights display at Barboursville Park is underway, according to Brandi Beasley, director of the village’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. Beasley said that at completion, there will be 50 pieces in 10 locations, beginning with a new tunnel of lights.
- A member of the public suggested the city produce a flyer highlighting the importance of cleaning up pet waste throughout the city. His frustrations were acknowledged by council members, but the issue was concluded to not be a formal municipal concern because the affected areas were primarily private property.
The next Barboursville Village Council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.