Matthew Fuller, left, a math teacher at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington, was recently recognized as the Teacher of the Year for his work supporting students.

CHARLESTON — Matthew Fuller, a math teacher at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington, was recently recognized as Teacher of the Year for his work supporting students.

The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presented awards to educators and institutions at their Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development as well as outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities.

