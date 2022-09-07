CHARLESTON — Matthew Fuller, a math teacher at Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington, was recently recognized as Teacher of the Year for his work supporting students.
The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presented awards to educators and institutions at their Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development as well as outstanding teachers who support students housed in juvenile services facilities.
The Beckley Center School in Beckley won the Math Award for having the highest yearly average growth in Scholastic Math Inventory for the 2021-22 school year. The Reading Award was presented to Ronald C. Mulholland Juvenile Center of Wheeling for the highest yearly average growth in the Scholastic Reading Inventory. The Superintendent Award, selected by the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition Superintendent Jacob Green for outstanding achievement and dedication to students, was presented to Maria Kazda, a math teacher at Academy Programs in Fairmont.
The conference served as the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition’s annual professional development for all staff. Other discussion topics included state policy and procedures updates, networking options for individual staff roles, content instruction and best practices sessions.
“Every student has the right to high-quality instruction and rigorous content so they may learn, grow, and discover opportunities for achievement,” said Green. “With all of the hard work and dedication that our teachers, staff and students exhibited the past year, it was important that we took the time to recognize their efforts and celebrate their successes.”
The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition provides educational services to more than 6,000 juveniles and adults in 56 residential and other state-operated facilities.
