HUNTINGTON — A former Huntington fire chief is leading the department once again.
Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller was sworn in during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the conference center at Mountain Health Arena. It marked the second time he took the oath of office, as he previously served as the city’s fire chief from 1999 to 2009.
“We commit to being the best we can be as we move forward with diligence and persistence to become the finest fire department in the nation,” Fuller said to the crowd.
Before returning to the department, Fuller served as the deputy director of the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management.
In his remarks, Fuller said the fire department was committed to becoming the best in the nation and Mayor Steve Williams’ vision for the department. Top priorities include recruiting new firefighters to join the ranks, strengthening the future leadership of the department and equipping HFD with facilities and apparatuses to stay safe.
The fire department has 82 civil service firefighters and is budgeted to have 94. Under the mayor’s proposed budget, the fire department would have its largest budget in city history, $14.4 million.
After the ceremony, Fuller said that to further recruit firefighters, the department has been and is reviewing its testing policies.
Fuller’s second term as chief began about two weeks ago. So far, the department has been busy responding to fires, which has given him an opportunity to see crews in action, and he said paths are being developed to move forward in a number of areas.
“It’s a hectic time, but a productive and exciting time,” Fuller said.
Municipal Court Judge Gail Henderson-Staples administered the oath and West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree pinned Fuller’s badge.
Fuller thanked the local officials, former and current members of the fire department and other friends and family who attended the Thursday ceremony.
Williams spoke ahead of Fuller on Thursday. He said they shared the same goals for the department. The mayor said five of the city’s fire stations have had renovations in recent years and two new stations will be constructed.
“So, Chief, we have our work cut out for us,” Williams said to Fuller. “Chief, you are the right person for us at this time.”
President of the IAFF Local 289 Lt. Steve McCormick said to the crowd gathered that in meetings he’s had with Fuller, it appeared that the goals of the union and the chief were aligned.
“On behalf of the members of Local 289, congratulations, sir,” McCormick said.
Representatives of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito also gave congratulatory remarks to Fuller on Thursday.