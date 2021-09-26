IRONTON — Lawrence County is receiving more than $1 million in state and federal funds to keep people out of prison and to get deeds and mortgages back online through 1980.
During a regular meeting Tuesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton, the commissioners were told the county was to get more than $900,000 to keep nonviolent offenders on F-4 and F-5 felony cases out of state prisons. Those are the lowest felony cases. F-5 cases carry a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, while F-4 felony cases carry a maximum prison sentence of 18 months.
The program funds a project through the office of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. It funds the program that is overseen by Josh Whaley, diversion services officer. It is the third time the program has been funded, Ballard said.
The county has three years to spend the $917,211, Ballard said.
In other action, the county received $122,420 in American Rescue Plan funds to contract with Cott Systems to put deeds and mortgages on the website in the Lawrence County Recorder’s Office.
The program will scan back records so mortgages and deeds will be online for the past 42 years, the industry standard, said Kathy Jenkins, chief deputy recorder.
It will take six to eight months to get records back through 1980 online, Jenkins said. Now anyone seeking those records will be able to do so online.
The office has some records dating back to 1818, she said.
The board also:
Appointed Joseph McSweeney and Tom Enyart to the Lawrence County Airport Board.
Appointed John DeLapa to the Lawrence County Planning Commission for a three-year term.
Met in executive session closed to the public and media with representatives of the Lawrence County dog pound regarding pending litigation.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.