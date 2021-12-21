HUNTINGTON — Five elementary schools in Cabell County could have an outdoor learning space by the beginning of next year, according to school officials.
The first step to completing those projects was the approval of the purchase order by the Board of Education during Tuesday’s meeting. The request was for a combined $427,917.
The money will be split between five elementary schools, including Central City, Culloden and Spring Hill, which will each receive $92,613.45. Additionally, Salt Rock ($76,477.65) and Martha ($73,599.62) will receive funding for outdoor learning space furniture.
“This will be a space where there will be enough room to where one or two classrooms can come out and work in groups or on a project and the furniture will be flexible seating where they can move and arrange it as needed, depending on what they are working on,” Tim Hardesty, deputy superintendent, Division of Operations and Support, said.
All aspects of the outdoor learning space will be made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and officials hope to have them installed and in operation by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Each space will have canopy-like structures that provide partial shade for the learning space, and all furniture, including seating, will be weather resistant so the learning space can remain intact for easy use. Mobile dry erase boards will be included in each space.
The outdoor spaces will be funded through monies collected through the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), which the school district received to combat learning gaps created and enlarged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials hope to expand outdoor learning spaces to additional schools in the county, but have not selected or named the schools yet. It is possible for outdoor classrooms to be considered in the site design for three new elementary schools — Davis Creek, Meadows and Milton — to be built in the near future.
Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the outdoor learning spaces were always a goal of the county, one made more attainable through the acceptance of federal funds this year, and the additional learning spaces will be key for continued structured and exploratory learning for some of the district’s youngest students.
“Before the pandemic it was always a dream to pilot something like this and find out what it is like, and the American Rescue Plan funding paved a way for us to expand this pilot concept to more schools,” Saxe said.
In other business:
- Saxe announced that teachers will work half-day schedules Dec. 23 and 30, mirroring a decision made by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to give state workers a half-day holiday on those dates.
“This will allow our employees the opportunity to (have) more time with their families during the holidays without impacting student instruction,” Saxe said.
- The board recognized three individuals at the meeting: Cabell Midland student-athlete Chandler Schmidt, who was named a finalist for the National High School Heisman Scholarship competition; Huntington High School media specialist Jennifer Day, who received a grant from Read Aloud WV to purchase and distribute nearly 1,700 books to students; and the district’s director of special education, who was recognized as December’s Superintendent Super Hero.