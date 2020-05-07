IRONTON — The Lawrence Economic Development Corp. has secured a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assess and clean up contaminated properties in the Ironton, Coal Grove and Hanging Rock areas.
The federal grant will be used to investigate and come up with mitigation plans, if needed, to prepare the property for development, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
One of the sites to be surveyed is the Intermet (old DMI plant) site on South 3rd Street in Ironton, Kline said Wednesday afternoon.
The grant was a joint application from the development corporation, the Lawrence County Port Authority, the county and Ironton, Kline said.
“A major barrier to developing Ironton and Lawrence County brownfield properties for reuse is the uncertainty of the properties’ condition in the way of contaminants,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the local development corporation. “This environmental assessment grant will allow many of our former industrial and commercial sites to be moved toward readiness and a new life of job creation.”
The federal funds could be ready to start the projects by late summer or early fall, Dingus said.
The money also can be used to remove underground tanks at old gas stations or old chemical spills, he said. The grant also could be used to clean up other potential sites around the county, Dingus said.
“These communities are ready to move forward with redevelopment. They just lacked the funding to take the next step,” said Kurt Thiede, an Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator. “EPA’s brownfields grants help jumpstart the process by providing support for assessments and cleanups.”
“This funding is important to help clean up former industrial sites in Ohio,” said Laurie A. Stevenson, Ohio EPA director. “These cleanups will help return these sites to productive use.”
If the funds aren’t sufficient to complete the cleanups, the area can apply for additional state and federal brownfield cleanup funds, Kline said.
In addition to the former Dayton Malleable site (a 4-mile stretch of industrial brownfields from Ironton to Coal Grove), the grant will include surveys at the Southern Ohio Industrial District in Hanging Rock, according to the release.
“This is a win for the Ironton and Coal Grove communities,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio.