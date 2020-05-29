SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District is seeking state funding for adding truck lanes on Ohio 93 and Ohio 775, the Tri-State Outer Belt project (the Chesapeake Bypass) and a paving project along Commerce Drive in The Point, a South Point industrial project.
The grant requests are due to the state by Sunday, according to Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
“We can apply for up to $250,000 for each project,” Leighty said Thursday.
The district called a special meeting for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce to decide on the grant requests.
“We didn’t get anything funded last year,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. and a member of local transportation improvement district. “We’re very hopeful a project could be funded this year.”
The grants include projects to add a truck-passing lane along Ward Hill on Ohio 775 and three truck-passing lanes along Ohio 93 north of Ironton, Dingus said.
He said state funding could be limited this year due to problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It could be tough to get funding for the paving project in the industrial park,” he said.
“We’re competing against projects from 33 other transportation improvement projects around the state,” Leighty said. “It depends on how much money is available.”
The state wants projects completed in nine months, Leighty said. The funding could be available by July 1, he said.