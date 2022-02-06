The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — People of all ages enjoyed ice cream for breakfast Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.

Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market, located in downtown Huntington, hosted the “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser Saturday morning. In addition to ice cream and breakfast treats, participants could watch cartoons and sample coffee and hot cocoa as they celebrated National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.

Incorporated in Cabell County in 1974, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State provides one-on-one relationships for children with community volunteers in Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio. The organization plans to expand to Mason, Putnam and Kanawha counties in West Virginia this year.

