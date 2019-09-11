The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - People will have an opportunity to get windshield chip repairs if they make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington on Thursday.
Partners Insurance & Financial Services is hosting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at their offices at 3327 U.S. 60 East. People are asked to make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington, which provides families a place to stay while their children are in the hospital.
The fundraiser will have vendors giving away prizes, free lunch, games, raffles and music. Glass America of Huntington will also be there providing windshield chip repairs for donors.
The Ronald McDonald House of Huntington is located at 1500 17th St., which is behind Cabell Huntington Hospital. Parents, family members and custodial parents of hospitalized children are eligible to stay there. They are never asked for payment and may stay as long as their child's hospitalization, which may be several months, a year or more.
Parents of children undergoing outpatient care at least twice a week are also eligible to stay there.