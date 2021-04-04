HUNTINGTON — Children throughout Huntington will wake up Sunday morning to find hidden eggs, bunny prints and even a letter from the Easter Bunny in their yard.
The surprises were coordinated by the Developmental Therapy Center (DTC), a nonprofit organization in Huntington that provides therapy to Tri-State children and adults who have special needs.
DTC planned the “Egg My Lawn” fundraiser for the first time this year, and with help from other local agencies, eggs were hidden and letters from the Easter Bunny were delivered before Easter morning, giving children the opportunity to wake up to a lawn full of surprises.
“Our goal is to bring ‘egg-citement’ to little ones and their families this year through this fundraiser,” Leslie Comer-Porter, DTC’s executive director, said in a news release. “I am so excited to be able to join hands with the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department, who will be helping us deliver eggs throughout Huntington. Without the support of our community partners, Developmental Therapy Center would not be able to provide invaluable services to those who need them the most.”
Jacob Gergen, a foster parent, learned about the fundraiser after seeing a flyer at his child’s day care, and jumped at the opportunity to have eggs delivered to his home.
“The children we foster have not had the opportunity to celebrate Easter, so we wanted to do something extra special for them,” Gergen said in the release. “It’s also great that the Huntington Fire Department is getting involved and helping out with the fundraiser.”
“I think it is amazing that DTC is having this fundraiser, bringing together the community and providing joy to families with little in return,” Catherine Brewster, who also participated in the fundraiser, said in the release.
Brewster’s mother, Emma Sue Smith, was a former director of Developmental Therapy Center, so she has been involved with DTC since a young age. When her own child was diagnosed with a disability, she knew she could rely on DTC to provide her son treatment.
“DTC has gone through many changes throughout the years, and they’ve continued to expand to provide even more for the community,” Brewster added.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help DTC provide services to more individuals with disabilities in the area.
For more information about DTC and the services it provides, visit dtchuntington.org or call 304-523-1164.