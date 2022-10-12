The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A group of residents has launched a fundraising campaign to fulfill one of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams’ last requests.

The Southside Enhancement and Preservation Alliance is leading an effort to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument across from Huntington’s Memorial Arch. The funds will go to the Woody Williams Foundation, which has established the monuments across the country.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

