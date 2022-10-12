Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance President Dan Gooding speaks as the Alliance and the Woody Williams Foundation announce the commencement of a capital campaign to raise funding for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, near the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams speaks during a dedication ceremony for the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on April 4, 2016, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County, Ky.
Dan Ferguson discusses renderings as the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance and the Woody Williams Foundation announce the commencement of a capital campaign to raise funding for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, near the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A group of residents has launched a fundraising campaign to fulfill one of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams’ last requests.
The Southside Enhancement and Preservation Alliance is leading an effort to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument across from Huntington’s Memorial Arch. The funds will go to the Woody Williams Foundation, which has established the monuments across the country.
Dan Ferguson, a member of the Alliance, said Williams came up with plans for the monument while attending a Memorial Day ceremony at the arch. Williams, who died at the age of 98 earlier this year, was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and was the last living recipient of that award from World War II.
Ferguson was among group representatives who discussed the project at the Memorial Arch on Wednesday. The monument is expected to cost around $80,000, and the plan includes adding benches and lights around it, as well as adding a tree line at the edge of the park behind where the monument would be.
“When you think about it, his last event, his last request, it’s got to happen. And it’s not like it’s just a moment of, ‘Here we are. Let’s do this,’” Ferguson said. “I mean, this is very important to a lot of people to make this function and come full circle and happen.”
“Obviously, we’ll miss him. Everyone will miss him, but his legacy lives on,” Wolfe said.
Tracie Ross, the daughter of Williams, attended the event Wednesday and said the project and the community support for her dad’s wishes mean a lot to her family. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments bring comfort to families of fallen service members.
“We that aren’t Gold Star Families sometimes don’t realize what it means to them to be able to have a place to come where other people … have experienced that same loss,” Ross said. “And they can come to the monument and feel like they have a place to come and remember and know that their families won’t ever be forgotten.”
Ross thanked the Southside Alliance for taking on the mission. The Huntington area has been the family’s home for decades.
The foundation has installed more than 110 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 60 in progress.
Dan Gooding, the president of the Southside Alliance, said the group began supporting the project at Ferguson’s suggestion.
“I think the second meeting he was with us … he was telling us the story of Woody’s wishes, that we have a monument here to the Gold Star Families, and that might be a project that the Southside Alliance would be interested in taking on,” Gooding said.
The Southside Alliance, which is a local nonprofit that has a 501(c)(3), will collect the funds to send to the Woody Williams Foundation. To donate, make the check out to the foundation and add “Huntington, WV Monument” in the memo line. Mail it to the Alliance at P.O. Box 1454, Huntington, WV 25716.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
