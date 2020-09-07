CHARLESTON — A $200,000 donation will be made by The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to establish pantries in United Way offices across West Virginia through the Handle With Care program, it was announced Thursday in Charleston.
A partnership between the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, Handle with Care and the United Way of West Virginia has been set up to provide food, clothing and toiletries for children and young adults.
The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships includes Advantage Toyota in Barboursville, Ball Toyota Charleston and L&L Toyota of Beckley.
Shawn Ball, president of Ball Toyota, said in a press release that he feels that children have never been more vulnerable than they are during this time of the pandemic.
“We have all seen a rise in the number of cases of child abuse and neglect across the state. My brother and partner David Ball and I wanted to find a way to bring some relief to kids,” he said in the release.
The idea of the creating pantries grew out of Ball’s existing relationship with United Ways of West Virginia, he said.
“Growing up in Boone County we saw our share of families in crisis,” Ball said. “Raising awareness, shining a light on poverty is the goal. We all need to work toward a solution and protect our children.”
Handle With Care was identified as an outlet to network with the public schools and best reach children in emergency situations, according to the release.
Handle With Care is a program which facilitates a network of coordinators who work hand in hand with law enforcement and West Virginia public schools.
“If a law enforcement officer encounters a child during a call, that child’s name is forwarded to the school and delivered to the child’s teacher before the school bell rings the next day,” the release said. “The school implements individual, class and whole school trauma-sensitive curricula so that traumatized children are ‘Handled With Care.’ If a child needs more intervention, on-site trauma-focused mental healthcare is available at the school.”
The Handle with Care’s pantries will serve all 55 counties statewide.