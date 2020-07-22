Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — The funeral for Charleston firefighter and medic Jason Cuffee will take place Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 11 a.m. The service for Cuffee will begin after visitation, according to a news release from the city. Masks will be required to attend, and social distancing measures will be implemented.

A funeral procession will follow the service, ending at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, according to the release.

Any emergency service agencies who want to join the funeral procession are asked to enter at the intersection of Lee Street East and Clendenin Street starting at 9 a.m.

Cuffee, 27, was a five-year member of the Charleston Fire Department. He died Monday due to an apparent medical emergency, according to the city.

Cuffee was also a former football and basketball standout at Poca High School in Putnam County.

