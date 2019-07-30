HUNTINGTON - The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District's summer Funington initiative concluded Monday afternoon with the Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati presenting "The Wizard of Oz" to community members at Ritter Park.
"Today is just a special day; it's our grand finale event," Lauren Carte, recreation superintendent with the GHPRD, said. "The Madcap Puppets are awesome. It's not like a standard puppet show."
The Madcap's rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" is unique even compared with other puppet shows because the presentation features life-size puppets and performances by various trained actors, Carte said.
"It's very neat and a really cool show for all ages," she said.
Monday's performance likely brought together around 50 to 100 children and community members to Ritter Park, Carte said, as various GHPRD-hosted events have done in parks throughout the community since the beginning of June.
Such events and activities have been part of the fourth year of the Funington initiative, sponsored by the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau in partnership with the GHPRD, Heritage Farm, the Huntington Museum of Art, Camden Park, Beech Fork Lake and other local attractions.
The Funington initiative offers free and low-cost activities for community members each weekday throughout the months of June and July, with different community activities scheduled at different attractions each day of the week. The GHPRD has hosted their events on Mondays, Camden Park and Beech Fork State Park on Tuesdays, Heritage Farm on Wednesdays, the Huntington Museum of Art on Thursdays and various attractions on Fridays.
"Every Monday, we have been in a different park doing some kind of nature-based activity," Carte said. "We've done Camping 101; we've made bird feeders; we've done science experiments. We've done all kinds of fun stuff."
Carte said the Funington initiative is important to local residents because it serves community members in more ways than one.
"The whole mission of Funington is to provide free or low-cost family fun," she said, "And it's also a great opportunity to introduce the community to all our neighborhood parks that a lot of people don't know exist. It's kind of like a park showcase in addition to a fun activity for the kids."