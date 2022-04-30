The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Nursing held its annual nursing recognition ceremonies Friday at the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing had 93 summer, winter and spring graduates participate, as well as 29 students from the Master of Nursing program. The recognition ceremony is the culmination of nursing students’ education, said Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the Marshall School of Nursing.

“We take great pride in our graduates as they have made the incredibly important decision to dedicate themselves to the care of others,” she said. “We wish our graduates the best as they move forward with their new careers.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.