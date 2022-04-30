Graduate Mackenzie Butler, left, receives a flower from Dr. Lisa Ramsburg as the College of Health Professions conducts a recognition ceremony for the Marshall University School of Nursing on Friday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Graduate Adria Fox crosses the stage as the College of Health Professions conducts a recognition ceremony for the Marshall University School of Nursing on Friday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Nursing held its annual nursing recognition ceremonies Friday at the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center.
The Bachelor of Science in Nursing had 93 summer, winter and spring graduates participate, as well as 29 students from the Master of Nursing program. The recognition ceremony is the culmination of nursing students’ education, said Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the Marshall School of Nursing.
“We take great pride in our graduates as they have made the incredibly important decision to dedicate themselves to the care of others,” she said. “We wish our graduates the best as they move forward with their new careers.”
