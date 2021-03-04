HUNTINGTON — As eight new firefighters on Thursday took an oath to protect the city of Huntington, the fire chief said they represented a new era of service.
Celebrations like Thursday’s typically are a way for first responders, new and old, to celebrate their accomplishments with their families.
However, over the past year the celebrations have been held at their assigned stations or in socially distanced, limited ceremonies.
Mayor Steve Williams thanked families who watched the ceremony remotely for giving the city their loved ones to serve residents in a trying time.
“We give you this assurance — we will do everything that we can to make sure that the most important part of every day is that they will be able to leave at the end of a shift,” he said.
The new firefighters are Kevin Thompson, Will Shamblin, Austin Hicks, Kyle Webster, Dalton Walker, Jarrod Summers, Connor Franklin and Ben Tissenbaum.
Fire Chief Jan Rader said the group was special. Of the eight, two were born after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, which she said was one of the most defining episodes in the history of fire service.
“This really is the future of the fire service here in Huntington, West Virginia,” she said.
She said the men had already been through training and are working alongside the veterans.
“We’re very proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish in their short time here,” she said. “And we wanted to share this with all of you.”
The firefighters follow a class of four who received their badges last month after finishing their first year of service.
The city has forgone ceremonies for the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s ceremony was held inside City Council chambers at City Hall, with city officials socially distancing and swearing in the new recruits separately.