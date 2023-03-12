The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The number of young people under age 20 with diabetes in the United States is likely to increase more rapidly in future decades, according to a new modeling study published today in Diabetes Care. Researchers forecasted a growing number of people under age 20 newly diagnosed with diabetes during 2017–2060.

This expected upward trend may lead to as many as 220,000 young people having type 2 diabetes in 2060 — a nearly 700% increase and the number of young people with type 1 diabetes could increase by as much as 65% in the next 40 years. Even if the rate of new diabetes diagnoses among young people remains the same over the decades, type 2 diabetes diagnoses could increase nearly 70% and type 1 diabetes diagnoses could increase 3% by 2060.

