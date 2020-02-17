HUNTINGTON – It has been nearly five years since the final episode of NBC satire sitcom hit "Parks and Recreation" aired, but yet the lessons and insight it gave for living your best, most positive life still remain close to the heart for some.
One of those lessons? Celebrate your friendships.
That’s what the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s first Galentine’s Day Brunch allowed some of the area’s best gal pals to do.
As show lead Leslie Knope – portrayed by "Saturday Night Live" alumna Amy Poehler – would say: “What’s Galentine’s Day?! Oh it’s only the best day of the year!” Traditionally celebrated on the eve of Valentine’s Day, the fake holiday turned real gives best friends a chance to put aside their hectic lives and celebrate the love they share for each other.
Attendees met at the St. Cloud Commons Lodge in Huntington Sunday afternoon for a brunch, which included a waffle bar (Knope’s favorite food), mimosas, games – such as Galentine’s Day Bingo – and more.
GHPRD Superintendent Lauren Carte said she is a huge fan of the show and wanted to bring it to real life via the event.
"I think it’s important because as adults it’s hard for us to maintain our adult friendships, but that doesn't mean they aren't important," she said. "It's important for us all to have friends and to nurture and cherish them. This gives you a holiday that makes you think about to do that."
Rachel Moore, who attended Sunday's event, said she got into the show because of Carte and thought the idea of having an actual Galentine's Day celebration was exciting.
"(It makes me think) about just celebrating your friendship with your girls," she said. "Showing them you appreciate them. I know you should all day every day of every year, but this is a special day for us to celebrate and spend time with each other."
As for how the show stays so popular for the event to be started five years after a new episode aired, Moore credited Knope.
"I think we can just relate to it. She's such a funny character that I think people relate to her and aspire to be like her,” she said.
About 50 people attended Sunday's brunch, leaving no space at the lodge, according to Carte.
"I was pleasantly surprised. I thought it would be a good thing and people would enjoy it," she said. "But the ladies of Huntington went wild."
Carte says she hopes to expand the event in the years to come.