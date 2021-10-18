Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Outdoor screening of “The Great Pumpkin” and a children’s costume parade. Take home a pumpkin and treats. There will be a drive-thru option.
Veteran’s Day Celebration, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Enjoy live patriotic music with treats alongside flags in honor of veterans.
Street Clean-up, Nov. 20. Meet in the Square at 9 a.m. Garbage bags and litter sticks will be provided.
Cookies and Cocoa with Santa, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., Enjoy the decorations and lights with a visit from Santa. Drink cocoa and take home treats. There will be a drive-thru option.
Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association will also have home decorating contests. The Halloween contest will last through Oct. 31 and the Christmas Contest will last through Dec. 27. To enter your home, email gallahervillage@gmail.com. Neighbors will vote online. Winners will receive trophies.
