Volunteers install a new shelter at Gallaher Village Square as local residents work to improve the space on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Huntington.

 photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association has announced several holiday events scheduled over the next few months.

The events will be at the Square, a green space in the neighborhood that received upgrades earlier this year through a grant the association received. Volunteers assisted in installing improvements this summer.

Here is a list of the events:

  • Pick Your Own Pumpkin Charlie Brown, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Outdoor screening of “The Great Pumpkin” and a children’s costume parade. Take home a pumpkin and treats. There will be a drive-thru option.
  • Veteran’s Day Celebration, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Enjoy live patriotic music with treats alongside flags in honor of veterans.
  • Street Clean-up, Nov. 20. Meet in the Square at 9 a.m. Garbage bags and litter sticks will be provided.
  • Cookies and Cocoa with Santa, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., Enjoy the decorations and lights with a visit from Santa. Drink cocoa and take home treats. There will be a drive-thru option.

Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association will also have home decorating contests. The Halloween contest will last through Oct. 31 and the Christmas Contest will last through Dec. 27. To enter your home, email gallahervillage@gmail.com. Neighbors will vote online. Winners will receive trophies.

