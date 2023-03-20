Artist Lisa Orr works to create a new piece while giving a demonstration with artists Justin Donofrio and Sanam Emami as the Artstream Nomadic Gallery makes a visit to the Huntington Museum of Art on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Huntington.
Artist Lisa Orr works with a fresh piece of clay on the wheel while giving a demonstration as the Artstream Nomadic Gallery makes a visit to the Huntington Museum of Art on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Visitors mingled inside and outside at the Huntington Museum of Art on Sunday, as free admission was offered to celebrate a visit by the Artstream Nomadic Gallery.
Ceramic works by Artstream artists were available for patrons to view and purchase inside an Airstream aluminum camper parked near the museum's entrance.
Three Artstream artists — Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, and Lisa Orr — offered demonstrations on working with clay in the studio behind the museum. All three artists are former Walter Gropius Master Artists.
Also set up at the museum for patrons Sunday were the Viper Wood Fired Oven Pizza food truck and Hill Tree Roastery Coffee.
