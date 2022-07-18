The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 4.tif
Buy Now

BIDWELL, Ohio — A Gallia County man faces prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio, to trafficking in fentanyl.

Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in Gallia County, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Following a six-month investigation by law enforcement agencies in Ohio and West Virginia, Valentine pleaded guilty to five drug counts.

Investigators found Valentine trafficked in 141 grams of fentanyl and stored another 677 grams of fentanyl, according to the release.

Valentine pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of trafficking 40 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution of a detectable amount of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

The charges carry sentences of from five to 40 years in prison or a life sentence, according to the release.

Valentine entered the guilty pleas before U.S. Magistrate Norah McCann King. Valentine will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael Watson, who is presiding over the case. The sentencing will be based on federal sentencing guidelines.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.