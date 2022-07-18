BIDWELL, Ohio — A Gallia County man faces prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio, to trafficking in fentanyl.
Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to dealing and possessing hundreds of grams of deadly fentanyl on a rural property in Gallia County, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
Following a six-month investigation by law enforcement agencies in Ohio and West Virginia, Valentine pleaded guilty to five drug counts.
Investigators found Valentine trafficked in 141 grams of fentanyl and stored another 677 grams of fentanyl, according to the release.
Valentine pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of trafficking 40 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution of a detectable amount of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
The charges carry sentences of from five to 40 years in prison or a life sentence, according to the release.
Valentine entered the guilty pleas before U.S. Magistrate Norah McCann King. Valentine will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael Watson, who is presiding over the case. The sentencing will be based on federal sentencing guidelines.
