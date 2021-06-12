GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia County is moving forward on building a new, $20 million, 120-bed jail, according to Commissioner Harold Montgomery.
It will take an estimated 15-and-a-half months to build the two-story structure, Montgomery said.
The new county jail will replace the existing 38-bed jail in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse. State jail officials have limited the jail, built in 1964, to 11 prisoners, Montgomery said.
As a result, Gallia County, like its neighbor Lawrence County, has to send its prisoners to other Ohio county jails, he said.
“We are taking them to Van Wert County,” Montgomery said. “That’s a four-hour trip one day.”
The county averages about 65 prisoners a day, Montgomery said. That is costing the county some $600,000 a year to house county prisoners, he said.
The county is seeking bonding financing for 40 years, Montgomery said. One bond issue is for 2.66% interest.
“We were having trouble finding beds” to house county prisoners, Montgomery said. “We couldn’t continue the way we were. The new jail will be very convenient for our jail operations.”
That prompted Gallia County officials to find a site for a new jail at 535 2nd Ave. near the existing courthouse.
The 32,222-square-foot new jail is within walking distance of both the Gallia County Courthouse and the Gallia County Municipal Court, Montgomery said.
The new jail may look like a two-story structure, but it will house prisoners on two upper stories and have a basement. One of the floors will be for sheriff’s department personnel, Montgomery said.
While other neighboring Ohio counties have had problems with jails and housing prisoners, Gallia County was able to move forward with a new jail. Meigs County closed its jail years ago. Scioto County had financial problems when it opened its new jail more than a decade ago. And Lawrence County has been debating the jail issue for years. Its existing 52-bed jail is restricted to holding 27 prisoners and the county spends $900,000 per year housing county prisoners in jails in Monroe County and Morrow County.
One of the things Gallia County did to get ready for the new jail was to increase by .25 of a percent the county sales tax, which brings in $1.2 million per year, Montgomery said.
Plans call for Gallia County to hire six new deputy jailers when the new jail is ready, he said.
“We’re confident we can support and operate this jail,” he said.
Once the new jail is complete, the space set aside for the jail will be used for storage, Montgomery said, adding that “space is at a premium in the courthouse.”