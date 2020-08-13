GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Gallia County now joins more than 87% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio to have the certification concerning use of force, including the use of deadly force and agency recruitment and hiring, according to a news release.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.