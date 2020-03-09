BIDWELL – A Gallipolis man died Sunday afternoon after his truck ran off the roadway, according to Ohio State Police.
According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jarrod Halfhill, 30, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died in a crash about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The crash was reported along Pine Hill Road, near Pine Hill Cemetery Road in Gallia County.
Troopers believe his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northwest when it drove off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The victim was partially ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.
The roadway was closed for about three hours for the investigation and cleanup.
The crash remains under investigation.