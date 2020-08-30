GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — A Gallipolis, Ohio, man was taken into custody after his wife was found dead after being shot early Saturday morning in Addison Township.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement Sunday regarding the shooting death investigation by his office.
“On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Gallia County 911 center received a call of a female who had been shot and was believed to be deceased at a Possum Trot Road residence in Addison Township,” Champlin’s statement said. “Deputies responded to the residence and one male, who has been identified as Christopher Holsinger, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was taken into custody.”
Champlin said deputies located the deceased body of Lacey Holsinger, 40, of Gallipolis, inside of the residence.
“Our investigation has determined that the deceased and the suspect are married and reside together where the incident occurred,” Champlin said.
The sheriff said the shooting remains under investigation and investigators are communicating with Prosecutor Jason Holdren regarding charges in the case.
No other details were released.
“Further information will be released at the appropriate time” Champlin said.