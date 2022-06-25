HUNTINGTON — A Huntington bookstore celebrated Pride Month with an event Friday.
Loud & Proud took place Friday evening at Cicada Books & Coffee. Attendees gathered at the West End store and enjoyed activities such as party games and a Polaroid photo booth. Entertainment included live music, comedy shows and drag performances. Local food vendors were also on site.
Pride Month, which is typically recognized in June because of the Stonewall Rebellion that took place in New York City in June 1969, reflects on the LGBTQ rights movement.
There have been several Pride Month events in Huntington this month, including a Rainbow Formal, a prom tailored specifically for LGBTQ+ high school students from across the state, and Huntington Pride’s annual “Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition” at Ritter Park.
