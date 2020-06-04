HUNTINGTON — Are you still looking for a garden plot in Huntington?
There are five left at the Spring Hill Cemetery Garden, according to Spring Hill Garden Association volunteer organizer and veteran gardener Betty Given.
“Spring Hill Cemetery Garden is a community garden of 90 plots tucked away in the back corner of the historic cemetery near Enslow Boulevard,” Given said. “It was started in the early 1970s for people who needed room to grow things.”
For an annual fee of $30, gardeners get a 15-foot-by-30-foot garden plot.
Given said the local movement toward healthy living has caused an increased interest in gardening, and she suggests anyone who wants a plot needs to not wait or the five remaining plots will be gone.
The association was formed to help organize the community gardeners to pay for increases in water costs, the cost of renting the plots from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, which owns the cemetery, and the cost of plowing and maintenance.
Anyone interested in one of the remaining plots should contact Given at 304-638-1516 or bettyamx@aol.com.