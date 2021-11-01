The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Flowers from the Ritter Park Rose Garden found new homes on Monday morning.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted its annual Rose Cutting Give-Away Day from 8 a.m. to noon. Flower enthusiasts were able to select All-American Rose Selections award-winning blooms from the park district and take them home to propagate into their own gardens.

The Ritter Park Rose Garden typically features over 3,000 roses each year, which achieve “full bloom” status in late May to mid-June.

