WAYNE — Those interested in learning to garden or expanding on current gardening experience have until Jan. 31 to sign up for the Grow This West Virginia Gardening Challenge, a gardening initiative focusing on the Native American “three sisters” this year.
“The three sisters we have are corn, beans and squash, which are companion or can be companion plants,” said Kristin McCartney, a West Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program director and public health specialist. “So, you plant the corn, then the beans and the squash, and they start working together. Beans can use the corn to grow up, but the nutrients can also be complimentary so they can work together and help each other grow.”
This is the first year the gardening challenge has included a theme, but McCartney said the goal has always been to teach people about gardening and preserving their own produce.
She said while the initiative began to help get people more interested in gardening, it has become a good opportunity to teach participants about agriculture and sustainability.
Those interested in signing up to join the Grow This campaign can do so by filling out a short survey on the Grow This Facebook page and the WVU Extension web page. After signing up, McCartney said, participants can expect to receive their seeds by mid- to late March.
Lisa Bell, a health educator for the West Virginia Family Nutrition Program, said part of the reason organizers chose to focus on the three sisters is because there is a lot of information online. Bell said she hopes to post videos online to show people how to properly plant when it comes time to in the summer, but participants will also be able to find assistance online if they need to.
McCartney said Grow This is not solely focusing on the three sisters this year, but it has released a garden calendar for participants to follow focusing on different plants and produce and even giving recommendations on daily tasks to have a guide and when and how to plant seeds.
More than 8,000 people in West Virginia have signed up to participate in this year’s gardening initiative already. Since the 2020 campaign ended with more than 26,000 people signed up, McCartney said she wouldn’t be surprised if they reached or surpassed that number by the end of the month.
Bell said the gardening initiative is a chance for new gardeners to look back at their roots, as people used to grow and eat their own produce to survive. She said the campaign will provide healthy food and will give participants a chance to learn a new skill.
“If you never planted a garden before, this garden challenge is a good way to get your feet wet,” Bell said. “This is for everybody, novice all the way up to expert. We want people to learn more about how to garden, and there’s always more to be learned.”
Bell said the COVID-19 pandemic has created setbacks while organizing the 2021 West Virginia Garden Challenge, but it has also opened up new possibilities.
With everyone being told to stay home and quarantine in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, gardening was an activity people could participate in while safe, Bell said. She said with uncertainty of what will happen regarding COVID-19 in 2021, gardening can be a rewarding certainty.
“In a time of uncertainty where we don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID, gardening is one of those things that you know if you plant it and take care of it, you will be harvesting it. Seeing it from the beginning and coming to fruition, it’s one of those feelings that you can’t explain it unless you try it.”
Bell also said using technology has led to younger people participating in and signing up for the garden challenge, but she feels some of the older generation who are not as tech-savvy have been able to access all of the information online.
She said in a post-coronavirus world, she hopes to continue to implement technology and videos while also offering in-person guidance so people can choose how they want to participate in the future.