HUNTINGTON — A seat on the local school board will soon be vacant.
Carole Garrison, who has served on the Cabell County Board of Education since July 2018, announced her resignation, effective March 31, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the process to find a replacement to finish Garrison’s term will begin as soon as possible.
“Dr. Garrison has been a tremendously valuable board member and very astute to the needs of our students. They were always the center of her focus, and she will definitely be missed,” Saxe said.
“At this time, the school board will post a vacancy to fill that seat for the remainder of her term, and that information will be forthcoming at a future board meeting,” he added.
It is expected that the board will move quickly in posting information about the vacancy as they have a limited amount of time, around 45 days, to name Garrison’s replacement.
Fellow board members expressed their appreciation for Garrison and wished her well as she moves away from the area. The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 30 and will serve as Garrison’s last.
“We appreciate you and wish you the best in any endeavor you pursue and know that wherever you go, you will be an asset,” BOE President Mary Neely said.
Board of Education members serve staggered, four-year terms and are paid $160 per meeting for up to 50 meetings. The board meets regularly twice per month on the first and third Tuesday evenings in Huntington.