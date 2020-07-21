Columbia Gas customers in Ohio who are having difficulty paying their bills because of the coronavirus pandemic are urged to reach out to the utility company for assistance.
“Thousands of customers have already contacted us for help. But we know many more can benefit before disconnections resume in August,” said Vince Parisi, president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Ohio, in a news release.
Affordable payment plans and information on assistance programs are available.
To get help, call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077; send the utility company a message on Facebook, Twitter or Nextdoor; contact your local Community Action Agency; contact the Salvation Army’s HeatShare program; or, call 2-1-1 to learn about local resources
“This is a time when we all need to help our neighbors,” Parisi said. “Columbia Gas has contributed more than $550,000 to nonprofit organizations across our 61-county service area to help provide assistance to those who need it most, and we remain committed to continue finding ways to help.”